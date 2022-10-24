PTCL & Ufone will be the first telecommunications provider in Pakistan to benefit from a combination of leading offerings for SAP implementation services with IBM

KARACHI: PTCL & Ufone kicked off their corporate business transformation leveraging RISE with SAP at the core of their organization with the goal to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and innovation. The announcement was made at a signing ceremony held at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai, UAE, where senior executives from collaborating organizations participated including PTCL & Ufone, SAP, IBM, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

RISE with SAP embeds SAP S/4HANA, a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) application providing optimization of resource allocation, real-time data insights, streamlining business processes, and bridging organisational information silos. The SAP offering will be implemented by IBM with AWS being the cloud platform of choice.

PTCL & Ufone will be the first telecommunications provider in Pakistan to benefit from a combination of leading offerings for SAP implementation services with IBM, Hyperscaler Cloud services with AWS, and an ERP solution with SAP.

“Pakistan is one of the fastest growing markets for SAP’s enterprise and corporate solutions and the Telecommunication sector is swift to take the lead in embracing new ERP systems and adopting digital innovations through the Cloud,” said Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan.

The business transformation project aims to enable PTCL & Ufone to offer Cloud services, modernize business processes, and gain better business insights. With S/4HANA and its underlying HANA database, PTCL & Ufone can access data on demand and share it with relevant departments in near real-time to significantly improve business operations, collaborate more effectively with partners, and serve their customers better. Companies adopting RISE with SAP can accelerate their digital transformation and innovation objectives and access new business models and markets faster. The reduction of duplication of efforts through improved business insight, while ensuring increased transparency, help organizations gain necessary competitiveness and in the information age. This will be the largest business transformation project on RISE with S/4HANA in the corporate sector in Pakistan, to-date.

“We are honored to migrate PTCL and Ufone towards a new operational journey as the first mover in the region, which will ultimately become the footprint for advancement in the operations of Pakistan’s Telecom sector,” said Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone.