Edition: English
Edition: English

PTI Azadi march: Convoy from Karachi all set to depart

Articles
  • PTI convoy from Karachi is all set to depart for Rawalpindi from Toll Plaza to join Azadi march
  • The workers and citizens are continuing to arrive at Insaf House Karachi
  • PTI-led Azadi March is to recommence from Kamoke today at around 12 noon
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoy from Karachi is all set to depart from Toll Plaza for Rawalpindi  to join the Azadi march procession.

As per details, the workers and citizens continue to arrive at Insaf House Karachi with luggage for the march.

A large number of elderly, women and families are waiting at Insaf house to kick-off the movement from Karachi.

On the other hand, PTI-led Azadi March is to recommence from Kamoke today at around 12 noon.

As per details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the participants in Kamoke before resuming the long march.

The marchers will head towards Aimanabad from Kamoke and from there the procession will reach Chan Da Qila.

While passing through different spots, the march will reach Gujranwala and PTI will spend the night there.

Pertinently, Imran Khan is expected to announce something ‘big’ in Gujranwala during his speech.

PTI Azad march will resume its movement from there for the fifth day.

