PTI Azadi march: Convoy to begin 4th day from Kamoke

PTI ends today’s march due to reporter’s death
PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a statement said he was ending the...
KAMOKE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Azadi March is to recommence from Kamoke today at around 12 noon.
As per details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the participants in Kamoke before resuming the long march.
The marchers will head towards Aimanabad from Kamoke and from there the procession will reach Chan Da Qila.
While passing through different spots, the march will reach Gujranwala and PTI will spend the night there.
Pertinently, Imran Khan is expected to announce something ‘big’ in Gujranwala during his speech.
PTI Azad march will resume its movement from there for the fifth day.
Earlier, Chairman PTI and former prime minister Imran khan said he was not engaged in any negotiation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and he has no power to take any decision.
Addressing the long-march participants at Muridke on the third day of PTI’s real Azadi March, Imran khan said Shehbaz Sharif is famous for boot polishing and now he is begging donations from the world but he has no power to take major decisions regarding elections and other issues.
