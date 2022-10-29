PTI Azadi march: Marchers to reach Gujranwala today

PTI Azadi march to reach Gujranwala today

Marchers ready to kick off day two of the movement

PTI chief will address the participants in Gujranwala

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan- led Azadi march is to reach Gujranwala today and the marchers have been waiting eagerly to embark on day two of the march at Shahdara Chowk.

The procession of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ will reach Gujranwala today where the chairman PTI will address the participants.

On Sunday, the participants of the long march will reach Gujarat, where Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi will welcome the marchers. PTI marches will be staying at Sara-i-Alamgir between Gujarat and Jhelum.

On Monday morning, they will leave for Jhelum where PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry will host the participants.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan will camp in Rawal, addressing his supporters late at night via Gujar Khan. It is here that the top leadership of the party will decide the final strategy going forward.

Imran Khan said Friday that he has been starting off the march for the nation while addressing the crowd gathered for the Azadi march.

“I have been commencing the most crucial movement of my 26-year-old history of politics. This march is not for politics, this is for the real freedom of Pakistan,” he highlighted.

