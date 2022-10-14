PTI chief asks lawyers to stand up for rule of law

Addressing lawyers in Karachi, Imran Khan said the most decisive time of the country’s history had arrived

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday asked lawyers to stand up for the rule of law, Bol News reported.

Addressing lawyers in Karachi, Imran Khan said the most decisive time of the country’s history had arrived, as NRO-2 was being given to protect the big felons.

“The country will not have a future, if NRO-2 is given. The NRO-2 will put small thieves in prisons and big robbers in the parliament. The country will not have a future, if law is smashed,” he said.

The former prime minister said he was waging jihad against thieves. He said he wished the lawyers also stood for the rule of law.

He said the dacoits looted the country and went abroad. Then, he said, they again returned to the power for accumulating more wealth. He said he approached lawyers because they understood implementation of the law.

“It is time that lawyers of all the country stand up for the ‘real freedom’,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing PTI candidates for local bodies elections at Dalmia in Karachi, the ex-pm Imran Khan on Friday asked his supporters to gear up as in few days he was going to give a call to the nation against the “imported” government.

Imran Khan said, “Everyone get ready as I am going to give a call against the imported government. All the Pakistan has to stand up for their future and the country.”

The PTI chief said it was not politics, rather it was a jihad to come out against the thieves. “I have come to make people and the LB election candidates prepare for the Azadi March.”

He took oath from those present on this occasion: “We will always abide by the constitution. We will protect autonomy of the country. We will never bow before anyone but Allah (SWT). We will strive with Imran Khan for the azadi (freedom) and be ready for any circumstances.”