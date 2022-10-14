Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PTI chief asks lawyers to stand up for rule of law
PTI chief asks lawyers to stand up for rule of law

PTI chief asks lawyers to stand up for rule of law

Articles
Advertisement
PTI chief asks lawyers to stand up for rule of law

PTI chief asks lawyers to stand up for rule of law

Advertisement
  • Addressing lawyers in Karachi, Imran Khan said the most decisive time of the country’s history had arrived
  • The former prime minister said he was waging jihad against thieves.
  • He said he wished the lawyers also stood for the rule of law.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday asked lawyers to stand up for the rule of law, Bol News reported.

Addressing lawyers in Karachi, Imran Khan said the most decisive time of the country’s history had arrived, as NRO-2 was being given to protect the big felons.

“The country will not have a future, if NRO-2 is given. The NRO-2 will put small thieves in prisons and big robbers in the parliament. The country will not have a future, if law is smashed,” he said.

The former prime minister said he was waging jihad against thieves. He said he wished the lawyers also stood for the rule of law.

Also Read

Going to give call against govt in few days: Imran Khan
Going to give call against govt in few days: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said this time the PTI would not sit on the...

He said the dacoits looted the country and went abroad. Then, he said, they again returned to the power for accumulating more wealth. He said he approached lawyers because they understood implementation of the law.

Advertisement

“It is time that lawyers of all the country stand up for the ‘real freedom’,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing PTI candidates for local bodies elections at Dalmia in Karachi, the ex-pm Imran Khan on Friday asked his supporters to gear up as in few days he was going to give a call to the nation against the “imported” government.

Imran Khan said, “Everyone get ready as I am going to give a call against the imported government. All the Pakistan has to stand up for their future and the country.”

The PTI chief said it was not politics, rather it was a jihad to come out against the thieves. “I have come to make people and the LB election candidates prepare for the Azadi March.”

He took oath from those present on this occasion: “We will always abide by the constitution. We will protect autonomy of the country. We will never bow before anyone but Allah (SWT). We will strive with Imran Khan for the azadi (freedom) and be ready for any circumstances.”

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Punjab Assembly speaker asks governor to fix elections' date
Punjab Assembly speaker asks governor to fix elections' date
Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as largest party in Karachi: Hafiz Naeem
Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as largest party in Karachi: Hafiz Naeem
PPP is a rogue party, poor will come for their neck: Sheikh Rasheed
PPP is a rogue party, poor will come for their neck: Sheikh Rasheed
Former bureaucrat Azam Khan will be KP caretaker CM
Former bureaucrat Azam Khan will be KP caretaker CM
Robbers loot gold worth Rs2 million in Nazimabad
Robbers loot gold worth Rs2 million in Nazimabad
LC issue: PSO clarifies no fuel shortage in country
LC issue: PSO clarifies no fuel shortage in country
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story