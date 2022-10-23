Asad Qaisar has written an open letter to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) has demanded immediate action against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and IG Islamabad for insulting PTI National Assembly Member Saleh Muhammad the federal police.

Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has written an open letter to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Asad Qaisar wrote in the letter that due to its composition, role, and status, the parliament has an extraordinary sanctity and centrality in the country’s political system.

He said that our constitution declares the people as the source of power after the absolute sovereignty of Allah Ta’ala. The Constitution entrusts the State with the right to exercise these powers through elected representatives of the people.

The PTI leader said that along with collective institutionalization, the Constitution of Pakistan also provides individual rights for every citizen.

Asad Qaisar said in the letter that on October 21, MNA Saleh Muhammad was also present at the announcement of the Toshakhana reference case decision against Chairman PTI in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that the federal police first arrested Saleh Muhammad on a baseless charge in clear violation of the assembly rules and regulations and the orders of the Islamabad High Court regarding the arrest of parliamentarians and later police treated him in a very insulting manner. He said police made his picture and released it on the media and social media.

He said that this heinous act of the federal police caused pain and suffering to a member of the National Assembly, his family, and his party.

The PTI leader said that the Pashtun people particularly the people of Mansehra are deeply saddened by this shameful treatment of their representative.

He said that as the head of the house, it is his responsibility to take immediate notice of this shameful action of the Islamabad police and take strict action against those who are responsible.

Asad Qaisar further wrote in the letter that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah should be summoned to the Privileges Committee and IG Islamabad should be immediately suspended along with those responsible.

Earlier, a photograph of a member of the National Assembly of PTI in police custody was released.