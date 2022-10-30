Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTI ends today’s march due to reporter’s death

PTI ends today’s march due to reporter’s death

Articles
Advertisement
PTI ends today’s march due to reporter’s death
Advertisement
  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a statement said he was ending the march because of the tragic demise.
  • He prayed that may Allah give patience to the bereaved family.
  • Fourth day of the PTI long march would begin from Kamonke, Gujranwala.
Advertisement

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Sunday stopped its march in Sadhoke, Gujranwala, owing to tragic death of a local TV channel reporter, who was covering the PTI march, Bol News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a statement said he was ending the march because of the tragic demise. He prayed that may Allah give patience to the bereaved family.

Fourth day of the PTI long march would begin from Kamonke, Gujranwala.

Imran Khan, in a tweet, said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during his long march on Sunday.

“I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today,” he maintained.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said Sadaf was PTI beat reporter of Channel 5 and he saw her working extremely hard and with passion. He said just a day ago she interviewed Khan Sahib.

Advertisement

Also Read

Female reporter of private TV channel dies during PTI long march
Female reporter of private TV channel dies during PTI long march

A female reporter of a private TV channel died during the PTI-long...

“I am saddened over her death in an accident during the march. Imran Khan has ended today’s march because of her death in the accident,” he said.

A female reporter of a private TV channel died during the PTI-long march in Sadhoki, Gujranwala on Sunday evening.

As per Bol News, she was covering the long march when she was coming down from the container, fell down and crashed under the wheels of the container. The reporter died on the spot.

As soon as the tragic incident happened, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the end of the long march journey on the day. The long march would again start tomorrow (Monday).

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story