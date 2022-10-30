PTI ends today’s march due to reporter’s death

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a statement said he was ending the march because of the tragic demise.

He prayed that may Allah give patience to the bereaved family.

Fourth day of the PTI long march would begin from Kamonke, Gujranwala.

Advertisement

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Sunday stopped its march in Sadhoke, Gujranwala, owing to tragic death of a local TV channel reporter, who was covering the PTI march, Bol News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a statement said he was ending the march because of the tragic demise. He prayed that may Allah give patience to the bereaved family.

Fourth day of the PTI long march would begin from Kamonke, Gujranwala.

Imran Khan, in a tweet, said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during his long march on Sunday.

“I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today,” he maintained.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said Sadaf was PTI beat reporter of Channel 5 and he saw her working extremely hard and with passion. He said just a day ago she interviewed Khan Sahib.

Advertisement

Also Read Female reporter of private TV channel dies during PTI long march A female reporter of a private TV channel died during the PTI-long...

“I am saddened over her death in an accident during the march. Imran Khan has ended today’s march because of her death in the accident,” he said.

A female reporter of a private TV channel died during the PTI-long march in Sadhoki, Gujranwala on Sunday evening.

As per Bol News, she was covering the long march when she was coming down from the container, fell down and crashed under the wheels of the container. The reporter died on the spot.

As soon as the tragic incident happened, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the end of the long march journey on the day. The long march would again start tomorrow (Monday).