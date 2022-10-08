PTI Jalsa Mianwali: “I have recorded tape that will reveal 4 names in case anything happens”

Imran Khan said Friday that he has recorded one tape that will be released in case anything happens to him

MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that he has recorded one tape that will be released in case anything happens to him and it will reveal four names behind the conspiracy.

“Those 4 people will not be forgiven by the nation.”

He also said that PTI has been preparing for long march far better than the government and claimed that nobody ever has prepared this way before in the history of Pakistan.

“My plan is better, all plans of government will fail and they eventually will have to go for elections.”

He was addressing the rally at Mianwali when said that he has been preparing the nation for the Azadi Jihad saying that freedom is not given but taken away.

PTI Chairman urged the public to be ready for the final call. He said that no nation can grow bigger without being free. “Slaves can always be better slaves but they can’t lead.”

The public rally echoed diesel while Imran Khan was addressing.

He said that it is good that now PM Shehbaz Sharif remembered Cypher and wants to investigate it adding that PTI has been calling for the inquiry for the past 6 months.

Imran Khan said that Maryam Nawaz before leaving for London held a press conference and blamed him for the case against her. “I request you to please learn speaking the truth. I did not file a case against you, you were caught internationally in the Panama case.”

“PML-N and PPP all have taken NRO, which means that in Pakistan if anyone is powerful the law will not grab them but only the poor.”

Imran Khan said that the rulers were imposed on the nation by America and if such rulers will stay to rule then there will be no future for Pakistan.

“They have ruined the economy of Pakistan in 4-5 months and break records. They are just ending the corruption cases.”

He also warned that dare not scare PTI from arrests adding that PTI leaders and workers are not afraid of the arrests and announced that he will soon kick off “jail bharo” campaign.

He also lambasted Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and said that it’s Imran Khan in front of them whom they need to deal with.