Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the justice system of the country cannot arrest the powerful people now as they have amended the law to end their corruption cases.

They took the first NRO from Pervaiz Musharraf and the second NRO, which they have given themselves by amending the NAB law.

Imran further said, “Today in the case of money laundering, Shehbaz and Hamza have been acquitted as the NAB amended law has started bearing fruit.”

He said this while addressing a huge public gathering in Sharaqpur on Wednesday.

Imran said that criminals have been imposed on the nation and the country and they are ending their corruption cases.

He urged the nation to understand the difference between theft and corruption, adding that theft happens at our homes but corruption destroys the country and makes the people penniless.

The corrupt rulers had increased the debt of the country by four times in their regimes. They looted the money of the country and laundered it to foreign countries.

They have destroyed the NAB by amending the law to end their cases.

They have appointed a corrupt person as the IGP of Islamabad, adding that they always appoint corrupt officials as they help them to do more corruption.

He added that he had never appointed any of his relatives to any post during his government.

Imran also played edited audio clips of Nawaz, Shehbaz and Maryam. He cautioned the people about expected fake audio clips and videos of him and PTI leaders, which are being prepared by the PML-N to malign them.

The two families –Sharifs and Zardaris – have been involved in plundering the country for the last 30 years.

The former premier also lambasted the Chief Election Commissioner and called him the servant of Sharifs.

He hopes that Mian Abu Bakr, a PTI candidate in by-polls, will win the by-election being held on Sunday (Oct 16). He appealed to the people to vote in favour of the PTI candidate and make him successful.

He further said that this is not an election but it is a struggle for real independence.

At the end of the public gathering, Imran Khan also took the oath from participants of being ready for every sacrifice for the country.