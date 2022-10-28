PTI Karachi holds rally against ‘imported govt’

Huge number of PTI activists and women participated in the rally which was led by PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar.

Children were also sighted holding flags of PTI.

The PTI Karachi president said the imported government had downgraded Pakistan and it was the decisive phase of the movement.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Karachi began its rally on Friday from the Insaf House to Teen Talwar as a gesture of support for the main PTI rally of the Haqeeqi Azadi march, which kicked off today from Lahore.

Huge number of party activists and women participated in the rally which was led by PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar. Children were also sighted holding flags of the political party.

Addressing the rally, Bilal Ghaffar said his leader had said 15 years ago that they were thieves and his party would not let them proceed. He said fresh elections would be held in the country.

The PTI Karachi president said the imported government had downgraded Pakistan and it was the decisive phase of the movement.

He said they would leave Karachi to join the main rally from Toll Plaza. He said they would travel through different Sindh districts to join PTI chief Imran Khan on November 2 (Wednesday).

Also Read Azadi march is not for politics, its for real freedom: Imran Khan LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that he has...

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that he had been starting off the march for the nation while addressing the crowd gathered for the Azadi march.

“I have been commencing the most crucial movement of my 26-year-old history of politics.” “This march is not for politics, this is for the real freedom of Pakistan,” he highlighted.

“I want to see a free state and a free nation. The rights of the people must be guarded.”

He said that the nation is braving the highest inflation of the last 50 years but the people will never accept the thieves imposed.

“The nation is ready to give all sorts of sacrifice.”

“Today, I want to highlight the name of Azam Swati who named two persons ‘Faheem’ and ‘Faisal’, they have been manhandling people since ‘Dirty Harry’ is in Lahore.”

Advertisement

Imran Khan said that Azam Swati was assaulted in front of grandchildren, he was tortured in the custody. Not only were him, Shahbaz Gill and Jameel Farooqui also tortured.