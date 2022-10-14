Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PTI Karachi jalsa live update: Imran Khan to address rally at Punjab ground
PTI Karachi jalsa live update: Imran Khan to address rally at Punjab ground

PTI Karachi jalsa live update: Imran Khan to address rally at Punjab ground

Articles
Advertisement
PTI Karachi jalsa live update: Imran Khan to address rally at Punjab ground
Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to reach Karachi today to attend a session at the Bar Association and will show his thunder in a public rally ahead of the local government polls.

As per details, Imran Khan will land in Karachi for a day-long visit to address the lawyers at the invitation of the Bar Association and will address the rally at the Punjab Ground, Shah Faisal.

PTI workers have set the stage for the party leaders to address Karachiites. Chairman PTI Imran Khan will reach Karachi at 3 pm and will land at PAF Faisal Base. He will also meet the candidates for the local body elections.

Advertisement
19:11 (PST)14 Oct

PTI chief asks lawyers to stand up for rule of law

Addressing lawyers in Karachi, Imran Khan said the most decisive time of the country’s history had arrived The former prime minister said he was waging jihad against thieves. He said he wished the lawyers also stood for the rule of law. KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday asked lawyers to stand up for the rule of law, Bol News reported. Addressing lawyers in Karachi, Imran Khan said the most decisive time of the country’s history...

18:04 (PST)14 Oct

Going to give call against govt in few days: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said this time the PTI would not sit on the opposition benches in Sindh. The PTI would get into power in the centre and Sindh as well, he maintained. He said since the coalition government’s taking NRO-2, Pakistan’s foreign debt multiplied four times. KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday asked his supporters to gear up as in few days he was going to give a call to the nation...

09:56 (PST)14 Oct

Advertisement
09:54 (PST)14 Oct

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siraj ul Haq says PPP should accept JI as top Karachi party
Siraj ul Haq says PPP should accept JI as top Karachi party
Pakistan to work with Afghanistan to fight terrorism: FM Bilawal
Pakistan to work with Afghanistan to fight terrorism: FM Bilawal
Russian Energy Minister to arrive in Pakistan for oil talks
Russian Energy Minister to arrive in Pakistan for oil talks
Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targeted off duty: UNESCO
Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targeted off duty: UNESCO
COAS Munir briefed on security situation in Balochistan
COAS Munir briefed on security situation in Balochistan
KP CM sends summary to Governor for dissolution of assembly
KP CM sends summary to Governor for dissolution of assembly
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story