KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to reach Karachi today to attend a session at the Bar Association and will show his thunder in a public rally ahead of the local government polls.

As per details, Imran Khan will land in Karachi for a day-long visit to address the lawyers at the invitation of the Bar Association and will address the rally at the Punjab Ground, Shah Faisal.

PTI workers have set the stage for the party leaders to address Karachiites. Chairman PTI Imran Khan will reach Karachi at 3 pm and will land at PAF Faisal Base. He will also meet the candidates for the local body elections.