KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to reach Karachi today to attend a session at the Bar Association and will show his thunder in a public rally ahead of the local government polls.
As per details, Imran Khan will land in Karachi for a day-long visit to address the lawyers at the invitation of the Bar Association and will address the rally at the Punjab Ground, Shah Faisal.
PTI workers have set the stage for the party leaders to address Karachiites. Chairman PTI Imran Khan will reach Karachi at 3 pm and will land at PAF Faisal Base. He will also meet the candidates for the local body elections.
PTI chief asks lawyers to stand up for rule of law
Addressing lawyers in Karachi, Imran Khan said the most decisive time of the country’s history had arrived The former prime minister said he was waging jihad against thieves. He said he wished the lawyers also stood for the rule of law. KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday asked lawyers to stand up for the rule of law, Bol News reported. Addressing lawyers in Karachi, Imran Khan said the most decisive time of the country’s history...
Going to give call against govt in few days: Imran Khan
Imran Khan said this time the PTI would not sit on the opposition benches in Sindh. The PTI would get into power in the centre and Sindh as well, he maintained. He said since the coalition government’s taking NRO-2, Pakistan’s foreign debt multiplied four times. KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday asked his supporters to gear up as in few days he was going to give a call to the nation...
Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI will be arriving in Karachi today.
Chairman’s public gatherings:
– Karachi Bar Association
– Local body election candidate convention
– NA237 & NA239 Jalsa at Shah Faisal Colony#KarachiJalsa pic.twitter.com/iBqlRKvJvB
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 14, 2022
کراچی تیار ہو!!!
عظیم قوم کا عظیم لیڈر عمران خان آج آپ کے شہر آ رہا ہے۔
لوکیشن: پنجاب گراؤنڈ، شاہ فیصل کالونی کراچی
#KarachiJalsa pic.twitter.com/r8B50bTplZ
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 14, 2022
