KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Jamil Ahmed Khan on Sunday alleged that he had found few suspicious persons sitting with presiding officers at different polling stations in NA-237 constituency, Malir.

Talking to Bol News website, Jamil Khan said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had started using state machinery for rigging in the by-elections underway in Karachi.

He said when he reached at the polling station, two plain-clothed police officials attempted to stop him. He said he was a covering candidate of Imran Khan from the constituency. He said he was contesting election on the seat as an independent candidate.

پیپلزپارٹی ہار کے خوف سے دھاندلی پر اتر آئی! حلقہ این اے 237 یار محمد گوٹھ کے پولنگ اسٹیشن میں اسپیشل برانچ کے لوگ سادہ لباس میں دھاندلی کرتے پکڑے گئے، پی ٹی آئی کے سابق ایم این اے کیپٹن جمیل احمد نے رنگے ہاتھوں پکڑ کر پریزائڈنگ آفیسر کو شکایت درج کروادی۔ #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ pic.twitter.com/rnVZjJzdYK Advertisement — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) October 16, 2022

“When I entered the room, the presiding officer took me to another side,” he said adding that people had complained that two suspicious people were sitting in his room.

Jamil said when he inquired that who they were, so they said they were on-duty officials of special branch. “The presiding officer had no answer, when I said that no police official could enter the polling station,” he said.

He said when he sought police ID cards from the suspicious people, they left the station.

The PTI leader said the PPP had started rigging as complaints had started receiving from Malir’s Goths. He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had expressed suspicion that the PPP could never win on merit.

“We have video evidence and the complaint of rigging is being filed at the district returning office. The government officials are rigging election at polling stations,” he blamed.