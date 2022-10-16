Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PTI leader finds suspicious persons with presiding officers in NA-237
PTI leader finds suspicious persons with presiding officers in NA-237

PTI leader finds suspicious persons with presiding officers in NA-237

Articles
Advertisement
PTI leader finds suspicious persons with presiding officers in NA-237

PTI leader finds suspicious persons with presiding officers in NA-237

Advertisement
  • The PTI leader said when he reached at the polling station, two plain-clothed police officials attempted to stop him.
  • Jamil said when he inquired that who they were, so they said they were on-duty officials of special branch.
  • He said when he sought police ID cards from the suspicious people, they left the station.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Jamil Ahmed Khan on Sunday alleged that he had found few suspicious persons sitting with presiding officers at different polling stations in NA-237 constituency, Malir.

Talking to Bol News website, Jamil Khan said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had started using state machinery for rigging in the by-elections underway in Karachi.

He said when he reached at the polling station, two plain-clothed police officials attempted to stop him. He said he was a covering candidate of Imran Khan from the constituency. He said he was contesting election on the seat as an independent candidate.

Also Read

NA-108: Local administration violates code of conduct during election
NA-108: Local administration violates code of conduct during election

Development work in the constituency on the day of the election is...

“When I entered the room, the presiding officer took me to another side,” he said adding that people had complained that two suspicious people were sitting in his room.

Jamil said when he inquired that who they were, so they said they were on-duty officials of special branch. “The presiding officer had no answer, when I said that no police official could enter the polling station,” he said.

He said when he sought police ID cards from the suspicious people, they left the station.

Advertisement

The PTI leader said the PPP had started rigging as complaints had started receiving from Malir’s Goths. He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had expressed suspicion that the PPP could never win on merit.

“We have video evidence and the complaint of rigging is being filed at the district returning office. The government officials are rigging election at polling stations,” he blamed.

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PTI rejects Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Caretaker Punjab CM
PTI rejects Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Caretaker Punjab CM
Imran murderous attack probe: three members of JIT replaced
Imran murderous attack probe: three members of JIT replaced
ECP appoints Mohsin Naqvi as Caretaker CM of Punjab
ECP appoints Mohsin Naqvi as Caretaker CM of Punjab
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Bilawal to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan
Bilawal to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan
Rangers official killed in Karachi over family enmity
Rangers official killed in Karachi over family enmity
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story