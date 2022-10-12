Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTI leaders react to Shehbaz, Hamza’s acquittal, term it ‘NRO 2’

PTI leaders react to Shehbaz, Hamza’s acquittal, term it ‘NRO 2’

Articles
Advertisement
PTI leaders react to Shehbaz, Hamza’s acquittal, term it ‘NRO 2’

PTI leaders react to Shehbaz, Hamza’s acquittal in money laundering case.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have reacted sharply to the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan told a gathering in Sharaqpur that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza’s acquittal has covered up their theft worth billions of rupees. He said the NAB Amendment laws were made to protect the Sharif and Zardari family.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the laundered “Rs24 billion have been passed over for the father-son duo”.

“On one hand, [they] are seeking funds for flood victims. On the other hand, one family has looted billions of rupees,” Fawad said, adding that the laundered money belonged to the people of Pakistan.

PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari said that the “country’s major criminals” and “convicted thieves” have been “respectfully acquitted” today.

PTI’s Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman stated that he was not surprised at the acquittal of PM Shehbaz and Hamza.

“The prosecution’s strings are in the hands of the imported government. We could foresee their purpose of coming into power,” he tweeted

Advertisement

He said the resignation of the Director General Federal Investigation Agency and the absence of a witness is the actual sign of favouritism.

Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said the pace at which the Sharif family is being acquitted in cases makes one wish if the same facility was provided for common prisoners. “Come to power, loot the nation, get NRO and get it halal,” he said, questioning whether two families have brought the nation.

Advertisement

Calling it ‘NRO 2’, PTI’s Farrkh Habib said Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza, who looted in the name Ramzan Sugars Mills employees, have been acquitted in the case

He said Salman Shehbaz is an absconder in the case. He said FIA director Dr Rizwan and suspect Maqsood Chaprasi were killed and FIA prosecutor of their choice was appointed. “Come out against this corrupt system,” he stated.

Earlier, Special Court Central acquitted PM Shehbaz and his son Hamza in the Rs16 billion money laundering case lodged against them by the FIA.

The court announced its judgment in the case against the Shehbaz family after the FIA prosecutor informed the court that no money was directly deposited in the accounts of the father-son duo.

Advertisement

The Sharifs did not appear before the court as their counsel filed a request for exemption citing PM Shehbaz’s busy schedule and Hamza’s ill health.

The court acquitted both PML-N leader after the FIA had cleared them on the charges of laundering Rs16 billion, stating there was “no direct evidence” in the case.

 

 

Also Read

NAB amended law bearing fruit: Shehbaz and Hamza acquitted in money laundering case
NAB amended law bearing fruit: Shehbaz and Hamza acquitted in money laundering case

A special court (central-I) on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story