PTI leaders react to Shehbaz, Hamza’s acquittal, term it ‘NRO 2’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have reacted sharply to the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan told a gathering in Sharaqpur that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza’s acquittal has covered up their theft worth billions of rupees. He said the NAB Amendment laws were made to protect the Sharif and Zardari family.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the laundered “Rs24 billion have been passed over for the father-son duo”.

“On one hand, [they] are seeking funds for flood victims. On the other hand, one family has looted billions of rupees,” Fawad said, adding that the laundered money belonged to the people of Pakistan.

Advertisement 24 ارب روپے کی منی لانڈرنگ شہباز شریف اورحمزہ شریف کے سر پرُواری، عدالتی نظام کے عوام کے منہ پر ایک اور طمانچہ 14 ہزاراکاؤنٹس پر عرق ریزمحنت کے اور فُول پروف مقدمہ یہ پاکستان کے لوگوں کے پیسے ہیں ایک طرف سیلاب زدگان کیلئے پیسے مانگ رہے ہیں دوسری طرف ایک خاندان اربوں روپے کھا گیا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 12, 2022

PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari said that the “country’s major criminals” and “convicted thieves” have been “respectfully acquitted” today.

PTI’s Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman stated that he was not surprised at the acquittal of PM Shehbaz and Hamza.

“The prosecution’s strings are in the hands of the imported government. We could foresee their purpose of coming into power,” he tweeted

Advertisement

He said the resignation of the Director General Federal Investigation Agency and the absence of a witness is the actual sign of favouritism.

شریف فیملی جس تیزی سے کیسز میں بری ہورہی ہے تعجب ہی کیا جاسکتا ہے کاش جیلوں میں موجود عام قیدیوں کو بھی یہی سہولت میسر ہوتی حکومت میں آکر لوٹ مارکرو اور این آر او لیکر چوری حلال کراؤ عظیم ملک کو دو خاندانوں نے کہاں پہنچا دیا ہے. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) October 12, 2022

Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said the pace at which the Sharif family is being acquitted in cases makes one wish if the same facility was provided for common prisoners. “Come to power, loot the nation, get NRO and get it halal,” he said, questioning whether two families have brought the nation.

Advertisement

Calling it ‘NRO 2’, PTI’s Farrkh Habib said Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza, who looted in the name Ramzan Sugars Mills employees, have been acquitted in the case

He said Salman Shehbaz is an absconder in the case. He said FIA director Dr Rizwan and suspect Maqsood Chaprasi were killed and FIA prosecutor of their choice was appointed. “Come out against this corrupt system,” he stated.

یہ ہے NRO 2

16 ارب کا رمضان شوگرز ملز کے ملازمین کے نام پر لوٹ مار کرنے والے حمزہ، شہباز شریف بری ہو گے جس مقدمہ میں سلمان شہباز اشتہاری ہے۔

FIA ڈائریکٹر ڈاکٹر رضوان کو مروا دیا ، ملزم مقصود چپڑاسی کو مروادیا

Advertisement

نکلو اس کرپٹ نظام کیخلاف — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) October 12, 2022

Earlier, Special Court Central acquitted PM Shehbaz and his son Hamza in the Rs16 billion money laundering case lodged against them by the FIA.

The court announced its judgment in the case against the Shehbaz family after the FIA prosecutor informed the court that no money was directly deposited in the accounts of the father-son duo.

Advertisement

The Sharifs did not appear before the court as their counsel filed a request for exemption citing PM Shehbaz’s busy schedule and Hamza’s ill health.

The court acquitted both PML-N leader after the FIA had cleared them on the charges of laundering Rs16 billion, stating there was “no direct evidence” in the case.

Also Read NAB amended law bearing fruit: Shehbaz and Hamza acquitted in money laundering case A special court (central-I) on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and...