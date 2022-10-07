PTI leaders reacted on illegal arrests of senior leaders

PTI leaders reacted on illegal arrests of senior leaders

PTI leaders reacted on illegal arrests of senior leaders
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have strongly reacted to the arrests of their fellow political workers and leaders by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), BOL News reported on Friday.

PTI on their official Twitter account posted about the disappearance of the party leaders and termed it a barbaric act by the government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry on his official Twitter account has said that the arrest of party leaders shows that the government has lost its breath.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani has said in his message that Aamir Kayani’s house has also been raided.
On the issue of the arrest of party leaders, PTI Sindh President and former Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi have said in his statement that he strongly condemns the arrests of Senator Saifullah Niazi, Hamid Zaman, and Tariq Shafi by FIA.

Senior PTI Leader and former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Shahbaz Gill also condemned the barbaric attempt to detain the senators of PTI.

