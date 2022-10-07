PTI leaders reacted on illegal arrests of senior leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have strongly reacted to the arrests of their fellow political workers and leaders by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), BOL News reported on Friday.

PTI on their official Twitter account posted about the disappearance of the party leaders and termed it a barbaric act by the government.

اسی بوکھلاہٹ میں کبھی جعلی آڈیو لیک تو کبھی پی ٹی آئی کارکنان کی گرفتاریاں لیکن قوم فیصلہ کر چُکی ہے #سازشیوں_کا_ڈرامہ_فلاپ pic.twitter.com/ylODOhNcmc Advertisement — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 7, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry on his official Twitter account has said that the arrest of party leaders shows that the government has lost its breath.

کل سے شہباز شریف کی پریس کانفرنس اور اس کے بعد طارق شفیع، حامد زمان اور سیف نیازی کی گرفتاریوں سے اندازہ ہو رہا ہے کہ حکومت کے سانس اکھڑ گئے ہیں، یہ #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ کے اعلان سے خوفزدہ ہو چکے ہیں، گرتی ہوئ دیوار اب آخری دھکے کی منتظر ہے تو کارکنان تیاری پکڑ لیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 7, 2022

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani has said in his message that Aamir Kayani’s house has also been raided.

On the issue of the arrest of party leaders, PTI Sindh President and former Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi have said in his statement that he strongly condemns the arrests of Senator Saifullah Niazi, Hamid Zaman, and Tariq Shafi by FIA.

Senior PTI Leader and former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Shahbaz Gill also condemned the barbaric attempt to detain the senators of PTI.

سینیٹر سیف نیازی کی سینیٹ کے احاطہ سے گرفتاری اس حکومت کی ایک اور سفاکانہ حرکت ہے۔ یہ بات ایک بار پھر یہ ثابت کر رہی ہے کہ اس حکومت کے دن پورے ہو چکے اور ان کے پاس سوائے اپنے سیاسی مخالفین کو جیلوں میں ڈالنے کے اور کوئی بیانیہ نہیں رہ گیا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 7, 2022

