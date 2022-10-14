PTI lodges complaint over Rana Sanuallah’s objectionable remarks against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lodged a complaint with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over his objectionable remarks against Imran Khan.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani wrote a letter to PEMRA stating that the federal minister made highly objectionable remarks against Imran Khan during a TV show on a private news channel on October 13.

Durrani said Rana Sanaullah used ‘disgusting, condemnable, vulgar, and shameful” remarks against Imran Khan which is a severe violation of PEMRA’s code of conduct and such abrasive language cannot be tolerated on national media.

He added that the TV show host neither reprimanded or stopped the federal minister from delivering the abusive remarks nor were his comments censured. Furthermore, the objectionable statement was issued on repeat telecast and social media without any alterations.

The PTI has asked PEMRA chairman to take notice of the objectionable content of the TV show besides ordering the private channel’s administration to remove the content from broadcast and social media.

Advertisement

The PTI leader also demanded action against the TV show’s producer, director, editor and other concerned staffers. He said action should be taken against PTI rules, code of conduct, National Action Plan and hate speech laws.

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ رانا ثناءاللہ کی چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کے خلاف نہایت بیہودہ گفتگو، پاکستان تحریک انصاف نے پیمرا سے رجوع کر لیا، پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے مرکزی رہنما ڈاکٹر افتخار درانی کی جانب سے چئیرمین پیمرا کو خط- pic.twitter.com/wCiASN8b8i — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 14, 2022

Advertisement

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan made the callous remarks as he warned that Imran Khan will be hung upside down if he takes his long march into Islamabad.

“Imran Khan doesn’t know what the government is planning to do with him this time around,” he said while speaking to a TV show.

The federal minister stressed that the government cannot guarantee the safety of anyone’s life in the face of a charged mob. He said that the government has not yet revealed its strategy to deal with PTI’s long march.

Also Read Arrest warrants of Rana Sanaullah canceled RAWALPINDI: High Court bench of Rawalpindi canceled the arrest warrants of Federal...

Advertisement