Sindh Police Officers and personnel have been sent to Islamabad for security ahead of long march

Sindh Police spokesperson has said that 2,000 officials have been sent to Islamabad

The spokesman has said that the personnel was sent to the capital at the request of the federal government

Advertisement

KARACHI: Following the call for the long march given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Sindh Police Officers and personnel have been sent to Islamabad for security.

According to the details, the Sindh Police spokesperson has said that 2,000 officials have been sent to Islamabad for the long march.

The spokesperson has said that 900 recruits and training staff have been sent to Islamabad by train from Razakabad Police Training Center.

The spokesman has said that the personnel was sent to the capital at the request of the federal government. “One SSP, two SPs, four DSPs, and 20 sub-inspectors are included in the police force sent to Islamabad,” he added.

Notably, the Federation had asked the Sindh Police for the security of 6,000 soldiers, to which the Sindh Police informed that more than 2,000 soldiers will not be able to be sent.

Advertisement

The Sindh police have stated that additional police personnel has been deployed for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and security in Karachi so only 2,000 personnel will be available to guard the capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced to begin the long march on Friday (October 28).

Also Read Said nothing against the party policy: Faisal Vawda Faisal Vawda elucidates that he said nothing against the party policy Vawda...