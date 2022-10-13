PTI Mardan rally live update: Imran Khan to address workers convention, public rally

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will show its thunder in Mardan today as PTI Chairman Imran Khan is all set to address workers convention and public rally there.

As per details, Imran Khan will visit Charsada and Takhtbhai Mardan to address workers convention and the public gathering.

چئیرمین عمران خان آج :

▪️ARIDیونیورسٹی راولپنڈی میں کنونشن سےخطاب کریں گے

Advertisement pic.twitter.com/TCRyibpzuI — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 13, 2022