PTI Mardan rally live update: Imran Khan to address workers convention, public rally

PTI Mardan rally live update: Imran Khan to address workers convention, public rally
MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will show its thunder in Mardan today as PTI Chairman Imran Khan is all set to address workers convention and public rally there.

As per details, Imran Khan will visit Charsada and Takhtbhai Mardan to address workers convention and the public gathering.

17:44 (PST)13 Oct

Imran says federal govt is responsible for Swat's situation

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the federal government is responsible for the current situation of Swat and instructed the KP chief minister to ask the Centre if it is not able to improve the situation so the KP government should take measure to control the circumstances there. He expressed these views while speaking a mammoth public gathering in Mardan on Thursday. The former premier recalled that when the PTI was in power,...

16:24 (PST)13 Oct

Imran Khan terms elections as jihad against government

Imran Khan termed the elections as jihad against the imported government He also urged the youth to come out to obstruct rigging Imran Khan also said that nation has been falling prey to inflation CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Thursday that the elections are Jihad against the imposed government. He was addressing the public gathering at Charsadda when urged the residents to consider the polls as a fight against suppression and injustice. “I have been contesting the...

12:40 (PST)13 Oct

Imran urges youth to stand against injustices

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the youth to stand up against injustice. He was addressing the students at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Ardid Agricultural University in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman gave an example of Greek philosopher Aristotle who had stated that it is important to raise your voice against tyrants. “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) also allowed jihad against injustice,” Imran said. “Unfortunately the jihad in our country is done sitting inside the homes, in our...

15:48 (PST)17 Jan

Vietnam President Resigns over Officials' Scandal

Vietnam President resigned over officials misconduct. Phuc, former prime minister, held ceremonial position for less than 2 years. Next president not yet announced. After two officials who had worked for Nguyen Xuan Phuc when he was prime minister were fired, there was significant anticipation that he might resign. Vietnam's HANOI According to the country's official news agency, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the president of Vietnam, has submitted his resignation after the Communist Party in power judged him accountable for the misbehaviour...

09:58 (PST)13 Oct

Next Story