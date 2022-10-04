Imran Khan has directed MPAs and MNAs living in far-flung areas such as Chitral and Kohistan to bring 2,000 people each along with them in Azadi March.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given a war cry to his followers against the “imported government” and directed party MPAs and MNAs to bring 4,000 people each in the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’.

Presiding over a meeting of the parliamentary party at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister House in Peshawar, Imran Khan has directed MPAs and MNAs living in far-flung areas such as Chitral and Kohistan to bring 2,000 people each along with them.

PTI KP President Pervez Khattak said transport should be arranged to participate in the march through donation. While, he said, the party would also make every possible contribution in this regard.

KP CM Mahmood Khan, Shah Farman and other party leaders were also present on this occasion.

Imran Khan said his battle against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari was not personal, but over looting the country. “External debt has grown four times during their tenure and inflation has gone so high during last four months that it was not seen during last 50 years,” he said.

He directed party officials and workers to expedite preparations for final round of the march. During Imran Khan’s visit to Peshawar, PTI party officials met him and vowed to make the march successful.

The former PM said half of the money that the PTI government had collected through taxes had gone to instalments of the debts. He said they dismantled his government through conspiracy. “Our members were given 20-25 crore each for this purpose,” he said.