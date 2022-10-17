PTI senators protest against Senate chairman for non-issuance of production order of Azam Swati. Image: File

Senators of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf staged a protest in front of the dais of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani against the non-issuance of the production order of the party’s detained senator Azam Swati on Monday.

The senators led by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem raised the slogans and demanded the issuance of the production order for the Azam Swati.

At the onset of the proceedings, Dr. Waseem started agitation over Swati’s arrest.

Also Read Court sends PTI leader Azam Swati into judicial custody PTI leader Azam Swati sent into judicial custody He was presented in...

They blamed the senate chairman for being biased and supporting the government.

Advertisement

PTI Senator Faisal Javed also had arguments with the senate chairman and asked him whether he was the chairman of the government or of the opposition. Responding to the allegation of the PTI senator, Sanjrani said that he was the chairman of the whole House.

Complaining to the chairman, Opposition Leader Shahzad Waseem said that he (the chairman) did not give him the floor to speak on the issue.

Sanjrani made several requests for the smooth functioning of the House and the conduct of legislative business, but the opposition members circled his dais and continued their protest.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani adjourned the proceedings of the House amid the opposition’s protest.

The chairman adjourned the session to meet again on Thursday (October 20) at 4 pm.