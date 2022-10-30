PTI Sindh to leave for long march tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter is all set to start a long match towards Islamabad from Karachi on Monday (tomorrow).

PTI Sindh President and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi said the provincial leadership of his party would lead the long march from the Karachi Toll Plaza on Monday morning.

He called all those intending to join the long march to reach Toll Plaza at 11 AM on Monday. The convoy will leave under the leadership of Ali Zaidi and PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar.

He said the first stop would be in Hyderabad where PTI workers had set up a camp to receive the marchers. He said the caravans from Hyderabad, Hala, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, Moro and adjoining towns will join them on their way until they reach Sukkur.

He said the marchers will spend one night in Sukkur and will leave for Rawalpindi the next day. He said He said those willing to join the march from Sukkur should reach Insaf House at 11 AM on Tuesday before they depart for Islamabad.

Advertisement

Bilal Ghaffar invited people to join the long march from Karachi. He said the caravans from different parts of Karachi will reach the Toll Plaza where a reception camp has been set up.

He said the caravans assembled at the toll plaza will depart at 11 AM. He said they will first reach Hyderabad, Nawabshah and then Sukkur. After a day’s stay, they will leave for Rawalpindi and join the main long march on the way.

کراچی والوں!#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ میں شامل ہونے کے لیے پیر 31 اکتوبر صبح 11:30 بجے ٹول پلازہ پر جوائن کریں ہم حیدرآباد، ہالہ، سکرنڈ، قاضی احمد مورو سے قافلوں کے ساتھ پیر کی رات سکھر پہنچیں گے Advertisement سکھر سے اسلام آباد براہ راست جانے والے منگل کی صبح 11بجے انصاف ہاؤس سکھر سے جوائن کریں pic.twitter.com/b2fEW8hbRZ — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 30, 2022





Also Read PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi long march enters third day Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) Imran Khan will address the workers at...

Advertisement