PTI Sindh to leave for long march tomorrow

PTI Sindh will leave for the long march from Karachi.

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter is all set to start a long match towards Islamabad from Karachi on Monday (tomorrow).

PTI Sindh President and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi said the provincial leadership of his party would lead the long march from the Karachi Toll Plaza on Monday morning.

He called all those intending to join the long march to reach Toll Plaza at 11 AM on Monday. The convoy will leave under the leadership of Ali Zaidi and PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar.

He said the first stop would be in Hyderabad where PTI workers had set up a camp to receive the marchers. He said the caravans from Hyderabad, Hala, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, Moro and adjoining towns will join them on their way until they reach Sukkur.

He said the marchers will spend one night in Sukkur and will leave for Rawalpindi the next day. He said He said those willing to join the march from Sukkur should reach Insaf House at 11 AM on Tuesday before they depart for Islamabad.

Bilal Ghaffar invited people to join the long march from Karachi. He said the caravans from different parts of Karachi will reach the Toll Plaza where a reception camp has been set up.

He said the caravans assembled at the toll plaza will depart at 11 AM. He said they will first reach Hyderabad, Nawabshah and then Sukkur. After a day’s stay, they will leave for Rawalpindi and join the main long march on the way.

 


