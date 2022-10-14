Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PTI submits request seeking production order of Azam Swati
PTI submits request seeking production order of Azam Swati

PTI submits request seeking production order of Azam Swati

Articles
Advertisement
PTI submits request seeking production order of Azam Swati
Advertisement
  • PTI members  formally submitted a request in Senate seeking issuance of production orders of Senator Azam Swati.
  • Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Wasim has submitted the request for production orders.
  •  Shahzad Wisam has demanded that the production orders of Azam Swati should be issued for the Senate meeting on October 17.
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: The members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI ) formally submitted a request in Senate seeking
issuance of production orders of Senator Azam Swati.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Wasim has submitted the request for production orders in which it is stated that Senator Azam Swati has been arrested by FIA on October 13 from his residence, in Islamabad.

On this occasion, Shahzad Wisam has demanded that the production orders of Azam Swati should be issued for the Senate meeting on Monday.

Later talking to the media, Shahzad Waseem said that Azam Swati was subjected to the worst torture in custody. He said government members run away from Senate as he raised the issue.

Advertisement

He said that Azam Swati was not presented in the Senate today while the production order of Azam Swati should have been issued.

 

Also Read

Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA
Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA

A special court of Islamabad on Thursday granted the Federal Investigation Agency...

 

Earlier, A special court of Islamabad granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) two-day physical custody of PTI’s leader Azam Swati in a case pertaining to a controversial tweet.

The FIA’s official adopted the stance that the PTI’s Senator Swati had deliberately tried to spread hate among youth and the public against the state institution through his statement. Azam Swati had been arrested after an FIR was registered against him.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hafiz Naeem claims JI deprived of won seats in LG polls
Hafiz Naeem claims JI deprived of won seats in LG polls
Caretaker CM Punjab: PML-N sends nominees for parliamentary committee
Caretaker CM Punjab: PML-N sends nominees for parliamentary committee
Mohsin Naqvi likely to become Punjab caretaker CM
Mohsin Naqvi likely to become Punjab caretaker CM
SC seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in PTI tenure
SC seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in PTI tenure
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story