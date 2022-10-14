PTI submits request seeking production order of Azam Swati

PTI members formally submitted a request in Senate seeking issuance of production orders of Senator Azam Swati.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Wasim has submitted the request for production orders.

Shahzad Wisam has demanded that the production orders of Azam Swati should be issued for the Senate meeting on October 17.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI ) formally submitted a request in Senate seeking

issuance of production orders of Senator Azam Swati.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Wasim has submitted the request for production orders in which it is stated that Senator Azam Swati has been arrested by FIA on October 13 from his residence, in Islamabad.

On this occasion, Shahzad Wisam has demanded that the production orders of Azam Swati should be issued for the Senate meeting on Monday.

Later talking to the media, Shahzad Waseem said that Azam Swati was subjected to the worst torture in custody. He said government members run away from Senate as he raised the issue.

Advertisement

He said that Azam Swati was not presented in the Senate today while the production order of Azam Swati should have been issued.

Also Read Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA A special court of Islamabad on Thursday granted the Federal Investigation Agency...

Earlier, A special court of Islamabad granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) two-day physical custody of PTI’s leader Azam Swati in a case pertaining to a controversial tweet.

The FIA’s official adopted the stance that the PTI’s Senator Swati had deliberately tried to spread hate among youth and the public against the state institution through his statement. Azam Swati had been arrested after an FIR was registered against him.

Advertisement