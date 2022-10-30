Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) Imran Khan will address the workers at Muridke.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s real Azadi March has entered the third day where Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) Imran Khan will address the workers at Muridke.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s real Azadi March has completed its two days. The Azadi March was supposed to reach Kamoki on the night of October 29 yesterday but camped near Ferozwala.

The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Hammad Azhar informed about the schedule of Real Azadi March for October 30 and said that the journey of the third day of Real Azadi March will begin today, efforts will be made to complete the journey as much as possible in daylight.

Hammad Azhar said that today’s journey will consist of Muridke, Sadhoki, Kamoki, Eminabad Mor, and Gujranwala.

It should be noted that Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced to end the second day’s long march in Ferozwala’s Rachana Town before the scheduled location and then start it from Muridke on the third day.

In his Twitter message, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said “the second day’s march is over, the caravan will start again from Muridke this morning”.

Sources of PTI said that because of security, the long march will continue only during the day and the convoy will not travel at night. According to the sources, the PTI leadership has decided that there will be no night travel outside Lahore.

The first stage of Tehreek-e-Insaf’s march was completed on Friday night from Liberty Chowk to Shahdara Interchange where PTI workers stayed at Shahdara after Imran Khan’s speech.

It should be noted that the real Azadi March, which started from Lahore two days ago, will reach Islamabad in the next few days.