Punjab Minister for Home and Prisons Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar has resigned from his office on Tuesday.

Mr. Dogar in a statement said that he has stepped down due to some personal reasons, adding that however, he would continue work as a PTI worker in the future.

The sources said that the PTI leadership and workers are not satisfied with the performance of Mr. Dogar as he has allegedly failed to give tough time to the PML-N leaders and workers.

They added that no action has been taken against the police officials, who are involved in subjecting the PTI leaders and activists to brutal torture during the May 25 Long March.

Earlier, a tug of war started between the Centre and the Punjab government over the removal of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

According to details, the federal government removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. A notification for the removal of the CCPO Lahore was also issued directing the 21-grade officer to report to the Establishment Division.

Sources say that CCPO Lahore was removed from the post after he registered cases against Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif.

Soon after his removal orders were issued by the government, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi barred the Lahore police chief from leaving the charge.

Punjab CM Elahi termed the transfer of Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as ‘‘political victimisation’’.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Punjab Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said: “Ghulam Mehmood Dogar will continue to perform his duties until further orders from the Punjab government and will not report to the establishment.”

