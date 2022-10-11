Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar resigns due to some personal reasons
Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar resigns due to some personal reasons

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar resigns due to some personal reasons

Articles
Advertisement
Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar resigns due to some personal reasons

Punjab Minister for Home and Prisons Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar resigns from his office on Tuesday.- Image: File

Advertisement

Punjab Minister for Home and Prisons Col (Retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar has resigned from his office on Tuesday.
Mr. Dogar in a statement said that he has stepped down due to some personal reasons, adding that however, he would continue work as a PTI worker in the future.

The sources said that the PTI leadership and workers are not satisfied with the performance of Mr. Dogar as he has allegedly failed to give tough time to the PML-N leaders and workers.
They added that no action has been taken against the police officials, who are involved in subjecting the PTI leaders and activists to brutal torture during the May 25 Long March.

Earlier, a tug of war started between the Centre and the Punjab government over the removal of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

Advertisement

Also Read

IHC seeks response from FIA on petition against harassment of PTI leaders 
IHC seeks response from FIA on petition against harassment of PTI leaders 

Court said to tell the court what evidence was received based on...

According to details, the federal government removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. A notification for the removal of the CCPO Lahore was also issued directing the 21-grade officer to report to the Establishment Division.

Sources say that CCPO Lahore was removed from the post after he registered cases against Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif.

Soon after his removal orders were issued by the government, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi barred the Lahore police chief from leaving the charge.

Punjab CM Elahi termed the transfer of Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as ‘‘political victimisation’’.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Punjab Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said: “Ghulam Mehmood Dogar will continue to perform his duties until further orders from the Punjab government and will not report to the establishment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hafiz Naeem claims JI deprived of won seats in LG polls
Hafiz Naeem claims JI deprived of won seats in LG polls
Caretaker CM Punjab: PML-N sends nominees for parliamentary committee
Caretaker CM Punjab: PML-N sends nominees for parliamentary committee
Mohsin Naqvi likely to become Punjab caretaker CM
Mohsin Naqvi likely to become Punjab caretaker CM
SC seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in PTI tenure
SC seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in PTI tenure
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story