  Railways' train operation once again suspended for 17 days
Train operation once again suspended as drivers refuse to run passengers’ trains. Image: File

Train operation has once again been suspended as drivers refuse to run passengers’ trains

As per Bol News, the drivers of Pakistan Railways refused to run the passenger trains and the operation has been suspended for another 17 days.
The railways authorities have issued the instruction to stop the booking for trains.

On Friday (1st Oct), Pakistan Railway (PR) resumed train services from Karachi on Sunday, which was halted following the heavy rains and flood.

Pakistan Railways started trains operation from Karachi to Peshawar and Lahore after the receding of flood water on railway tracks in interior Sindh.

The first train Rehman Baaba Express departed from Karachi and will reach Peshawar at 05:55 pm on October 03, 2022. The second train Khyber Mail will depart from Karachi today at 10:15 pm.

According to the details, a notification has been issued by the Railway Headquarters for resuming five trains with additional fares. The notification issued stated that three trains will run between Karachi and Lahore and two from Karachi to Peshawar.

Pakistan Railways has resumed Karachi Express, Karakoram, Pak-Business, Khyber Mail, and Rehman Baba Express.

In the first phase, freight train service has already been restored and while passenger trains are also being resumed from Karachi to Lahore and Peshawar.

The Pakistan Railways has increased the fare of passenger trains. The fare of Khyber Mail, Karakoram Express, and others increased.

 

