Rana Sanaullah’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued in corruption case

Non-bailable arrest warrants in connection with corruption released of Rana Sana Ullah

To detain the federal minister, a police party has been organized

Warrants against the federal minister were issued in case number 20/19

RAWALPINDI: Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has been charged with non-bailable arrest warrants in connection with corruption by a special court magistrate in Rawalpindi.

Details indicate that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been served with non-bailable arrest warrants by Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar, a senior civil judge. To detain the federal minister, a police party has been organized.

A spokesman for the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) stated in a statement that the PML-N leader was the subject of a non-bailable arrest warrant following his failure to show up for an anti-corruption investigation.

The spokesman further stated that the warrants against the federal minister were issued in case number 20/19.

To detain Sanaullah, a Punjab police party has left and is on its way to the Kohsar police station. According to the procedure, the neighborhood police will be informed.

The Rawalpindi police would detain the minister by court instructions, according to the Punjab Home Department. The home department added, “The court will be informed if Rana Sanaullah’s arrest does not occur.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station earlier in August under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Based on a complaint from a regular person, Shahkaz Aslam, an FIR was filed. The minister blatantly targeted respectable judicial and government officials in 2021, according to the FIR’s substance.

The FIR’s copy also stated that the public has been fearful and uneasy as a result of Rana Sanaullah’s remarks.