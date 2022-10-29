Rana Sanaullah claims PTI planning to bring weapons to Islamabad

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed PTI is bringing weapons to Islamabad

He played an audio leak purportedly of PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur asking to bring weapons

He said the plan will lead to bloodshed and create chaos

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to bring armed men to the federal capital in guise of its long march to trigger clashes between protesters and security officials.

“There is no doubt that he (Imran Khan) wants to destroy the country with mischief and sedition. He is not coming to just hold a rally,” the interior minister said in a tweet.

“Gandapur’s conversation cannot be ignored, we know where he is getting the guns. In any case, the armed faction will not be allowed to march. ‘Fitna March’ is a conspiracy to divide the nation and create chaos,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the interior minister addressed a press conference during which he played an alleged audio of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur in which he is purportedly discussing a plan to bring armed men and weapons to Islamabad.

In the audio clip, Gandapur can be allegedly heard instructing an unidentified person on a call to gather the “men and stuff [guns and ammunition]” at a location near the Islamabad airport.

While referring to the leaked audio, Sanaullah said that Imran Khan did not intend to hold a peaceful protest at specific locations in the capital city but rather wants to bring armed men to trigger clashes, saying such a situation would cause bloodshed.

“They [PTI] are going to spread mischief and anarchy and they want to create a national tragedy by killing people,” he said. “He just wanted to drop bodies, clashes with security officials and violence in the city.”

He vowed that the government will take all possible measures to save lives and protect properties of citizens. He asked how the government can have negotiations when the PTI is bring weapons to the capital city.

Sanaullah also urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take action against Gandapur and arrest the unidentified person.

