Reko Diq will be gateway for investment in Balochistan: CM Bizenjo

Balochistan lawmakers held a luncheon in hour of in honour of Mark Bristow, CEO Barrick Gold Corporation.

QUETTA: Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said the Reko Diq projecting will be a gateway for investment in Balochistan.

The chief minister was speaking during a luncheon hosted in honour of Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold Corporation, the company working on the Reko Diq project.

Balochistan opposition leader Malik Sikander, Acting Speaker, provincial ministers and MPAs belonging to the opposition were also invited to the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Reko Diq project will be a gateway for investment in Balochistan. He said others companies will also be willing to invest in the province after Barrick Gold.

He said a special in-camera session was organized to take the members of the Balochistan Assembly into confidence over the megaproject. He said a public meeting of MPAs has been arranged with Barrick Gold Corporation CEO Mark Bristow.

Advertisement

Bizenjo said the elected representatives of the province have been taken directly into confidence regarding the Reko Diq project so that there is no ambiguity in their minds.

Barrick Gold Corporation CEO Mark Bristow said he was pleased to meet directly with elected representatives of Balochistan. He thanked the chief minister for giving the opportunity to provide information regarding the project.

Mr Bristow said Reko Diq project is a national and valuable asset of Pakistan and Balochistan. It is our responsibility to make its benefits known to the people of Pakistan and Balochistan, he added.

He said they will invest in areas like education, drinking water, health, vocational training and human resource development in Chagai and Reko Diq.

He said the youth of Balochistan will be provided employment by through technical training in the mining sector. In the coming years, the youth of Balochistan will also be able to work as executives in the Reko Diq project.

Mr Bristow also gave detailed answers to the questions of the provincial ministers and members of the Balochistan assembly. The lawmakers thanked the chief minister for his effective role in the project.

Advertisement