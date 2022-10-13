Relief activities of Pakistan Army continue in flood-hit areas

According to the ISPR, Pakistan Army has distributed ration bags and other relief items in the flood affected area in Kandhkot.

KANDHKOT: Pakistan Army has continued relief activities and provision of medical assistance in flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army has distributed ration bags and other relief items in the affected area in Kandhkot.

ISPR said ration bags were distributed in 400 hundred people in Gharibabad village.

ISPR said that women were also given warm clothes, household utensils, and nutrition food for children.

On the other hand, the people of the area appreciated the relief operation of the Pakistan Army.

Apart from this, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan has established a medical camp for flood victims in Sohabatpur.

The medical teams examined the flood-affected patients and also provided medicines to flood victims.

The spokesperson said that all possible help will be provided to the flood victims and free medical camps will be set up across the district so that they can be given the best medical assistance so that the difficulties of the flood victims can be reduced.

On this occasion, flood victims thanked Pakistan army and FC 53 Wing for relief activities and provision of medical assistance.

According to the PDMA Balochistan report, the number of people who have died due to floods in the province has reached 336, while among the dead are 149 men, 80 women and 107 children.