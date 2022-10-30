Advertisement
date 2022-10-30
  Reporter Sadaf's family refuses to take legal action on her death
Articles
LAHORE: Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem’s family has termed her death an accident and refused to take any legal action on it, Bol News reported.

In a letter, apparently written by Sadaf’s husband, it has been expressed that they wanted to carry out funeral of the deceased as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced Rs5 million for the reporter, Sadaf Naeem who died in an accident during the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) long march in Sadhoke, Gujranwala.

Earlier, in a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had announced that Rs2.5 million aid would be given to family of the senior reporter.

Later, Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi, son of Parvez Elahi, quoted the Punjab CM’s tweet and wrote, “On directive of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the financial assistance to heirs of late Sadaf has been increased to Rs5 million.”

Parvez Elahi said the Punjab government would take full care of the family of late Sadaf. “Sadaf’s death in the accident is very heartbreaking. Every heart is saddened by the tragic incident,” he wrote.

Spokesperson for Punjab Government and Chief Minister Musarrat Jamshed Cheema earlier said the Directorate General Public Relations Punjab would separately give Rs1 million to family of Sadaf Naeem. He said the Punjab government would take care of children of the deceased and bear expenditures of their education.

He said Imran Khan and Parvez Elahi were deeply saddened by the incident.

PTI on Sunday stopped its march in Sadhoke, Gujranwala, owing to tragic death of a local TV channel reporter, who was covering the PTI march, Bol News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a statement said he was ending the march because of the tragic demise. He prayed that may Allah give patience to the bereaved family.

Fourth day of the PTI long march would begin from Kamonke, Gujranwala.

Imran Khan, in a tweet, said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during his long march on Sunday.

