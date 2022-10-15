Role of rural women vital in agricultural growth: CM Punjab

Pervaiz Elahi said that rural women play a leading role in increasing agricultural production and ensuring food security.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the role of rural women in agricultural development is very important and provincial government is actively working for the betterment of women.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Rural Women, Chief Minister Punjab said that the role of rural women in agricultural production is very vital.

He said that rural women play a leading role in increasing agricultural production and ensuring food security, so the important role of women in strengthening the rural economy cannot be ignored.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that rural women work side by side with men in the fields and contribute to the strength of the agricultural economy and now is the time to give rural women their legitimate rights.

He said that the Punjab government is actively working for the development of rural women and the protection of their rights because it is our responsibility to take measures to improve the condition of rural women.

He added that we have to improve rural infrastructure and services to facilitate women’s participation in social, political, and economic activities.

