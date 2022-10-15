Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Role of rural women vital in agricultural growth: CM Punjab
Role of rural women vital in agricultural growth: CM Punjab

Role of rural women vital in agricultural growth: CM Punjab

Articles
Advertisement
Role of rural women vital in agricultural growth: CM Punjab

Role of rural women vital in agricultural growth: CM Punjab

Advertisement
  • Pervaiz Elahi said that rural women play a leading role in increasing agricultural production and ensuring food security.
  • He said that rural women work side by side with men in the fields and contribute to the strength of the agricultural economy.
  • He said that the Punjab government is actively working for the development of rural women.
Advertisement

 

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the role of rural women in agricultural development is very important and provincial government is actively working for the betterment of women.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Rural Women, Chief Minister Punjab said that the role of rural women in agricultural production is very vital.

He said that rural women play a leading role in increasing agricultural production and ensuring food security, so the important role of women in strengthening the rural economy cannot be ignored.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that rural women work side by side with men in the fields and contribute to the strength of the agricultural economy and now is the time to give rural women their legitimate rights.

He said that the Punjab government is actively working for the development of rural women and the protection of their rights because it is our responsibility to take measures to improve the condition of rural women.

Advertisement

He added that we have to improve rural infrastructure and services to facilitate women’s participation in social, political, and economic activities.

 

Also Read

CM Pervaiz announces to create five new districts in Punjab
CM Pervaiz announces to create five new districts in Punjab

The chief minister approved to make Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and...

 

Earlier, Chief Minister approved to make Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu as new districts.

He said the move will improve administration and increase the facilities including health and education.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company
Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company
IHC rejects Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking to quash FIR
IHC rejects Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking to quash FIR
SBP increases interest rate by 1pc to 17pc
SBP increases interest rate by 1pc to 17pc
Amnesty schemes ruin country: SC
Amnesty schemes ruin country: SC
School girls assault case: Police record statements of accused
School girls assault case: Police record statements of accused
Sherry Rehman undergoes treatment at Karachi hospital
Sherry Rehman undergoes treatment at Karachi hospital
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story