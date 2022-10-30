Sadiq Sanjrani, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri unhurt in road mishap

Hydraulic system of Sadiq Sanjrani’s vehicle failed because of which the vehicle went out of control.

Federal minister Talha Mahmood and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were also traveling along Sadiq Sanjrani.

They were going to attend wedding ceremony of nephew of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in DI Khan.

Advertisement

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Vehicle of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani met with an accident in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, Bol News reported.

Hydraulic system of Sadiq Sanjrani’s vehicle failed because of which the vehicle went out of control. The Senate chairman has been shifted to another vehicle.

Federal minister Talha Mahmood and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were also traveling along Sadiq Sanjrani. They were going to attend wedding ceremony of nephew of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in DI Khan.

On October 24, at least seven people were killed in a road accident on Choa Syedan Road in Khewra city of Jhelum district.

Rescue sources had said a vehicle carrying participants of a wedding collided with a dumper, whose brake had failed and it had gone out of control. They had said seven people including bride and groom died and several others got injured. The dead included mother of the groom and a seven-year-old girl as well.

Also Read Seven including bride, groom killed in Khewra road mishap At least seven people were killed in a road accident on Choa...

Advertisement

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. The hospital sources had said they feared increase in the number of deaths.

Teams of Rescue 1122 had reached at the site of the incident and began rescue action. While, local people joined them on their own. The sources had said because of darkness they were facing trouble in the rescue activities.

The deceased had been identified as Noreen wife of Ikram, Tahira (bride), Ahtesham (groom) son of Ikram, Maira daughter of Abdullah, Nazia daughter of Kamal Ahmed, Shabana wife of Ameer Mukhtar. Whereas, the wounded have been identified as Jahangir, Shoaib, Muskan, Shehbaz, Ali, Noman, Kainat, Shayan and Hamid.

On October 9, at least two people were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident on Thatta-Karachi National Highway.

According to the details, two persons were killed and 19 injured in the accident of motorcycle riding pilgrims going to Dargah Sakhi Dataar on the Thatta-Karachi National Highway.

The rescue officials had said that those who died in the accident had been identified as Sahil Ghori, a resident of Gharo, and Abdul Razzaq Jokhio, a resident of Karachi.