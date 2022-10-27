Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Said nothing against the party policy: Faisal Vawda
Articles
  • Faisal Vawda elucidates that he said nothing against the party policy
  • Vawda tweeted that he said before and still stuck to his words that innocent people could be made scapegoats
  • He held a crucial presser yesterday that incurred the wrath of the PTI leaders on him
Following the combative reaction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over the jolting presser of Faisal Vawda, the PTI leader took to his Twitter to defend his stance and maintained that he said nothing against the party policy.

Faisal Vawda tweeted that he said before and still stuck to his words that innocent people could be made scapegoats arguing what was wrong in his statement.

Vawda also wrote that he stood by the statement that he utter in regard to Arshad Sharif’s murder.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI leader held a press conference yesterday and maintained that the long march – announced by PTI for Friday (October 28) – will give only bloodshed, dead bodies and funerals.

He said that there have been hidden motives behind the march and claimed that the march will witness deaths as the reason is to divert attention while asserting that he will try to end this politics of deaths and bloodshed in this country.

While addressing the death of Arshad Sharif the PTI leader – whose party membership was suspended later – said that Sharif was trapped as he trusted people close to him. He further claimed that Arshad Sharif’s murder was “pre-planned” and its conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. “He was trapped by conspirators from Dubai till Kenya. It was a cold-blooded plan.”

He said Arshad Sharif was ready to come to Pakistan but the conspirators plotted to kill him so that the real story would not be revealed.

His presser incurred the wrath of PTI leadership and soon after the presser, PTI issued a show-cause notice to the leader and his party membership was suspended.

