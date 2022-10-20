Advertisement
  Sarah Inam murder case: Samina Shah's two-day remand approved
Sarah Inam murder case: Samina Shah's two-day remand approved

Sarah Inam murder case: Samina Shah's two-day remand approved

Sarah Inam murder case: Samina Shah's two-day remand approved
ISLAMABAD: The mother of the main accused in the Sarah Inam murder case – Samina Shah – was presented in the court today and her two-day physical remand was approved.

Notably, Samina Shah is the mother of the main accused Shahnawaz Amir who killed her wife Sarah during a heated argument.

Samina Shah was arrested yesterday after her pre-arrest bail was refused by the court. At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired the investigating officer (IO) regarding the challan in the case.

“14 days have passed and still challan has not been submitted,” the judge expressed resentment. The IO replied that the challan will be submitted today while requesting the court to grant a five-day remand.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Shahnawaz’s mother said that the accused has been cooperating in the probe since day one and she herself informed the police to arrest him.

However, the court approved two-day remand of the accused and the hearing was adjourned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahnawaz murdered Sarah Inam over ‘doubts’ about an affair.

