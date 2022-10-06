Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Sarah Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent into judicial custody
Sarah Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent into judicial custody

Sarah Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent into judicial custody

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent into judicial custody
Advertisement
  • Shahnawaz Amir has been sent by a district and sessions court into judicial custody for 14 days
  • The accused was presented before the court on completion of his physical remand
  • IO maintained that the recovery of the passport is crucial to get the travel history of the deceased
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Shahnawaz Amir – the accused in the Sarah Inam murder case – has been sent by a district and sessions court into judicial custody for 14 days.

As per details, Shahnawaz was presented before the court on completion of his physical remand. He was sent into judicial custody at the request made by the police.

Notably, in the last hearing, the police requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for three days as the police needs to recover Sarah Inam’s passport.

The investigation officer (IO) maintained that the recovery of the passport is crucial to get the travel history of the deceased.

Earlier, Inam Rahim father of Sarah Inam, who was brutally killed at a farmhouse in Islamabad by her husband Shahnawaz Amir, demanded justice for his daughter and proper investigation of this heinous act.

Advertisement

Talking to the media persons, Inam Rahim said grave injustice was done to his daughter and her murder should be investigated. He said the culprit should be punished severely for his act of brutality as no one will dare do this in the future.

He said Sarah was a capable and intelligent daughter. He told that Sara had been in Dubai for ten years and she had good offers from several companies in Dubai.

Also Read

Preparations done, members geared up for PTI long march
Preparations done, members geared up for PTI long march

PTI has finalised the preparations for the long march The party has...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LHC orders to implement decision on issuance of NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills
LHC orders to implement decision on issuance of NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills
ECP to introduce 'EMS' for next general elections
ECP to introduce 'EMS' for next general elections
Shariat Court directs MoHR to setup protection center for transgenders
Shariat Court directs MoHR to setup protection center for transgenders
PTI decides to approach court against ECP's decision
PTI decides to approach court against ECP's decision
Hafiz Naeem demands deployment of 5,000 security personnel during LG polls
Hafiz Naeem demands deployment of 5,000 security personnel during LG polls
KP religious clerics issue fatwa denouncing terrorism
KP religious clerics issue fatwa denouncing terrorism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story