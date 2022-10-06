Sarah Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent into judicial custody

Shahnawaz Amir has been sent by a district and sessions court into judicial custody for 14 days

The accused was presented before the court on completion of his physical remand

IO maintained that the recovery of the passport is crucial to get the travel history of the deceased

ISLAMABAD: Shahnawaz Amir – the accused in the Sarah Inam murder case – has been sent by a district and sessions court into judicial custody for 14 days.

As per details, Shahnawaz was presented before the court on completion of his physical remand. He was sent into judicial custody at the request made by the police.

Notably, in the last hearing, the police requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for three days as the police needs to recover Sarah Inam’s passport.

The investigation officer (IO) maintained that the recovery of the passport is crucial to get the travel history of the deceased.

Earlier, Inam Rahim father of Sarah Inam, who was brutally killed at a farmhouse in Islamabad by her husband Shahnawaz Amir, demanded justice for his daughter and proper investigation of this heinous act.

Talking to the media persons, Inam Rahim said grave injustice was done to his daughter and her murder should be investigated. He said the culprit should be punished severely for his act of brutality as no one will dare do this in the future.

He said Sarah was a capable and intelligent daughter. He told that Sara had been in Dubai for ten years and she had good offers from several companies in Dubai.

