Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Four terrorists were killed after security forces opened fire in Tank area of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, security troops observed the movement of terrorists in the general area Tank.

As a result, four terrorists were killed during the intense exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered their possession.

The military’s media wing added the killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killing, kidnapping and extortion in the area.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during a cross-border fire from Afghanistan. The ISPR said terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kharlachi, Kurram District.

It said that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to the fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties, it said.

During the fire exchange, Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, aged 27, resident of Chiniot, having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow such activities in the future.

