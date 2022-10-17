Advertisement
Security forces killed terrorist in Bannu: ISPR

Articles
UAE ambassador calls on Army Chief Asim Munir

  • A terrorist has been killed by the security forces in an operation in Bannu
  • An exchange of fire took place between the forces and the miscreants
  • Forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the dead terrorist
ISLAMABAD: A terrorist has been killed by the security forces in an operation in Bannu, said ISPR.

As per the statement, an operation against the terrorists was carried out in Jani Khel, Bannu.

An exchange of fire took place between the forces and the miscreants and the operation was carried out on the basis of an intelligence report.

ISPR also said that the forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the dead terrorist who was involved in violent activities.

Earlier, two terrorists were killed as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It added two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

