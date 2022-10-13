Senator Azam Swati arrested in funding case

Advertisement
  • Senator Azam Swati arrested over his controversial tweet
Senator Azam Swati arrested over his controversial tweet

  • Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader  has been arrested from Islamabad late at night.
  • Sources said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Azam Swati from his residence in Islamabad at 3 pm.
  • Secretary General PTI Asad Umar condemned the  arrest of Senator Azam Swati and demanded his early release.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Azam Swati has been arrested from Islamabad over his allegedly  controversial tweet .

According to the details, the central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI), Senator Azam Khan Swati, was arrested last night.

Sources said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Swati from his residence in Islamabad  in the wee hours of Thursday around 3 am.

Secretary General PTI Asad Umar condemned the  arrest of Senator Azam Swati and demanded for his early release.

On the other hand, District and Session Court Islamabad has approved two-day physical remand of Senator Azam Swati.

The FIA produced PTI leader before the court and sought seven-day remand.

However, court approved two-days physical grant of Swati .

Senator Azam Swati while talking to the media outside the court, he was arrested by FIA for a tweet. He explained, “I did not do anything against the law, human rights and constitution.”

It was pertinent to mention here that Azam Swati is the third senior leader of the PTI who has been arrested by the FIA after Saifullah Khan Nyazee and  Hamid Zaman.

 

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)  filed a case against 11 people including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in foreign funding case.

