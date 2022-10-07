Advertisement
  Senator Saifullah Niazi taken into protective custody in PTI foreign funding case
Senator Saifullah Niazi taken into protective custody in PTI foreign funding case

 ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that PTI Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee had been taken into protective custody in the foreign funding case.

Addressing a press conference, he said that Senator Saifullah Nyazee had not been appearing for investigation in foreign funding case and now he had been taken into protective custody so that he could be formally questioned.

He said the legal procedure would be followed for the arrest of the PTI Senator if required at a later stage. He said that PTI member Hamid Zaman had been also taken into protective custody in this foreign funding case.

In response to PTI head Imran Khan’s newest tape leak, in which he was purportedly heard discussing horse dealing in the National Assembly, the minister stated that this “fitna” is now being exposed by God, and the public is now recognizing him.

While berating the former PM, Sanauallah stated that this guy was playing games with the nation by using a false narrative and confusing the youth of this country.

“This Haqiqi Azadi has no meaning, and he is taking people’s oaths,” he continued. According to the PML-N leader, this recording is from the time when Khan was facing a no-confidence vote.

“This individual has wrecked foreign diplomacy; which ambassador will now send a cipher after what he has done to this country?” he wondered. In response to the PTI’s long march, Sanaullah stated that his ministry has devised a method to fail his goal.

