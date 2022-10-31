LAHORE: Additional Inspector General Motorway Dr Usman Anwar has been included in the commission formed to investigate the case of Bol News anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s murder, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying.

Usman Anwar is considered to have good reputation in the Punjab Police. He has been a member of crucial investigation commissions including Dawn Leaks and others.

Number of the high level inquiry commission’s members is three. The commission is headed by Abdul Shakoor Paracha, former high court judge.

Earlier, a two-member inquiry committee set up to investigate the murder of renowned journalist and BOL News anchorperson Arshad Sharif had interrogated his two brothers who hosted him in Kenya.

The team comprising an official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) had interrogated Khurram Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle carrying the slain journalist, and his brother Waqar Ahmed in Nairobi.

The Pakistani investigation committee officers had questioned the two brothers who were hosting Arshad Sharif about the incident.

Waqar Ahmed had told the investigation team that the seasoned Pakistani journalist was staying at their guest house for two months. He had said a friend had told him to host Arshad Sharif and he had met the journalist only once during a meal in Nairobi.

Waqar had said they had invited Arshad Sharif to his lodge outside Nairobi for dinner. On the day of the incident, Arshad Sharif had dinner with Waqar and Khurram at the lodge.

He had said the Bol News anchorperson went out in the car with his brother Khurram. After half an hour, there was a report of firing on the vehicle, he had said.

Waqar had said Khurram was miraculously safe during the incident. He said the iPad and mobile phone used by Arshad was handed over to Kenyan authorities.

Waqar had also revealed that Arshad Sharif was planning to moving to Nairobi and his visa period was also extended.