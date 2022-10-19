The services of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa toward the restoration of peace within the country and in the region as a whole are certainly commendable; his close focus has remained not only on Pakistan but also the entire region as priority number one, analysts said.

“To him, countries do not progress singly alone, but only if the entire region moves ahead on the path of growth and development,” they further said.

When General Bajwa was given the charge of the COAS on 29 November 2016, it was a time when the war against terror had entered its decisive phase, with Pakistan facing multiple political and economic challenges at the same time.

The Army under his supervision came up with a vision to work together with the government for maintaining law and order in the country, improving the civil-military relationship as well as strengthening Pakistan’s ties with the international community. The launching of an all-encompassing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the efforts to solidify relations with regional countries, the endeavors for US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the goodwill gestures shown to everyone, is all reflective of that vision.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad commenced on 22 February 2017 under which Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) were conducted in the width and breadth of the country. It was aimed at restoring law, order and peace within Pakistan by first tightening the noose against the elements of evil and then finally eliminating them from our soil.

This operation was regarded as the national cause of which the people of Pakistan are an important part as well as a primary focus. It is actually the people’s role that determines how pivotal it is to exterminate extremism and terrorism.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad started at a point when the terrorists tried to hide in urban areas, after suffering huge losses in men and materials. There in the populated areas, they started hitting soft targets, which in deed necessitated the initiation of a comprehensive all-encompassing operation.