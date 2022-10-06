Advertisement
  • Session Court grants interim bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan
Court grants interim bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan

  • Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s lawyers filed an interim bail application.
  • Session Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti heard Imran Khan’s interim bail application.
  • The court granted interim bail to Imran Khan against a surety of Rs 50,000.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad District Sessions Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Chairman Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Imran Khan in case related  to his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s lawyers filed an interim bail application. Former prime minister lawyer’s filed the interim bail application through lawyer Babar Awan.

Session Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti heard the Imran Khan’s interim bail application.

The court granted interim bail to Imran Khan against a surety of Rs 50,000.

 

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan acquired a protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case filed against him for his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers during a public rally in Islamabad on August 20.

PTI leader Babar Awan filed the plea on Imran Khan’s behalf a day after a magistrate of Islamabad’s Margalla Police Station issued an arrest warrant for the former chairman in the case.

The FIR registered against Imran Khan includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

