Seven including bride, groom killed in Khewra road mishap

JHELUM: At least seven people were killed in a road accident on Choa Syedan Road in Khewra city of Jhelum district, Bol News reported on Monday.

Rescue sources said a vehicle carrying participants of a wedding collided with a dumper, whose brake had failed and it had gone out of control. They said seven people including bride and groom died and several others got injured. The dead included mother of the groom and a seven-year-old girl as well.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. The hospital sources said they feared increase in the number of deaths.

Teams of Rescue 1122 reached at the site of the incident and began rescue action. While, local people joined them on their own. The sources said because of darkness they were facing trouble in the rescue activities.

The deceased have been identified as Noreen wife of Ikram, Tahira (bride), Ahtesham (groom) son of Ikram, Maira daughter of Abdullah, Nazia daughter of Kamal Ahmed, Shabana wife of Ameer Mukhtar. Whereas, the wounded have been identified as Jahangir, Shoaib, Muskan, Shehbaz, Ali, Noman, Kainat, Shayan and Hamid.

On October 9, at least two people were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident on Thatta-Karachi National Highway.

According to the details, two persons were killed and 19 injured in the accident of motorcycle riding pilgrims going to Dargah Sakhi Dataar on the Thatta-Karachi National Highway.

The rescue officials had said that those who died in the accident had been identified as Sahil Ghori, a resident of Gharo, and Abdul Razzaq Jokhio, a resident of Karachi.

The rescue officials had further said that a large number of young people from Karachi were going Dargah Sakhi Dataar on motorbikes when a terrible road accident occurred. The accidents had happened due to over speed.

The injured were moved to nearby hospital for treatment.