Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Several trapped as landslide hits picnic spot in Jiwani
Several trapped as landslide hits picnic spot in Jiwani

Several trapped as landslide hits picnic spot in Jiwani

Articles
Advertisement
Several trapped as landslide hits picnic spot in Jiwani

Several friends were having a picnic when the landslide occurred.

Advertisement

GWADAR: A child was killed and at least five others were buried under the rubble after a landslide near a picnic spot in Jiwani area of Balochistan.

Seven friends were having a picnic at the Daran beach when tragedy truck as a landslide from the nearby hills buried them alive under the rubble. The picnickers were present when the boulders hit the spot.

Rescue recovered the body of seven-year-old children from the rubble of the landslide. He was identified as Tabriz Naseer. Another person was pulled out in an injured condition but could not be immediately identified.

According to reports, four others are still trapped under the rubble and efforts are being made to rescue them. They are identified as Zameer Shad, Najeeb, Murad, and Shuja Naseer, brother of Tabriz Naseer.

The rescue teams of the Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards and district administration rushed to the spot after the incident with heavy machinery and started a rescue operation.

Advertisement

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo expressed his regret over the landslide incident on the beach in Jiwani.

The chief minister said he was deeply concerned that several people were buried under the rubble. He instructed that all resources should be used to safely evacuate the people trapped in the landslide.

 

 

Also Read

Bodies recovered from debris after landslide struck Iraq shrine
Bodies recovered from debris after landslide struck Iraq shrine

Emergency personnel are rushing to save victims from a fallen Shia shrine...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bilawal slams Imran for leveling ‘false allegations' against Zardari
Bilawal slams Imran for leveling ‘false allegations' against Zardari
Court hands over Fawad Chaudhry on two-day physical remand
Court hands over Fawad Chaudhry on two-day physical remand
OGRA asks for avoiding speculations about petroleum product prices
OGRA asks for avoiding speculations about petroleum product prices
Nawaz Sharif’s ouster was ‘national tragedy’: Maryam
Nawaz Sharif’s ouster was ‘national tragedy’: Maryam
FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit Russia on Jan 29
FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit Russia on Jan 29
PPP to pursue legal action against Imran Khan for allegations
PPP to pursue legal action against Imran Khan for allegations
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story