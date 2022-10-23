Several trapped as landslide hits picnic spot in Jiwani

Several friends were having a picnic when the landslide occurred.

GWADAR: A child was killed and at least five others were buried under the rubble after a landslide near a picnic spot in Jiwani area of Balochistan.

Seven friends were having a picnic at the Daran beach when tragedy truck as a landslide from the nearby hills buried them alive under the rubble. The picnickers were present when the boulders hit the spot.

Rescue recovered the body of seven-year-old children from the rubble of the landslide. He was identified as Tabriz Naseer. Another person was pulled out in an injured condition but could not be immediately identified.

According to reports, four others are still trapped under the rubble and efforts are being made to rescue them. They are identified as Zameer Shad, Najeeb, Murad, and Shuja Naseer, brother of Tabriz Naseer.

The rescue teams of the Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards and district administration rushed to the spot after the incident with heavy machinery and started a rescue operation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo expressed his regret over the landslide incident on the beach in Jiwani.

The chief minister said he was deeply concerned that several people were buried under the rubble. He instructed that all resources should be used to safely evacuate the people trapped in the landslide.

