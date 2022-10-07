Shahbaz Gill says Senator Niazi kidnapped as FIA denies arrest

Senior Leader of the PTI Shahbaz Gill has said that Senator Saifullah Niazi has been kidnapped as the FIA has released a statement that it has not taken Senator Niazi into custody.

But after a while, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was saying at a press conference in Islamabad that the senator had been taken into protective custody in PTI foreign funding case, he added.

The minister should tell who is telling a lie – he or the FIA, the PTI leader asked.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House on Friday.

He observed that Rana Sanaullah makes a number of false statements in a day, adding that the interior minister should take the whole 220 million nation into custody.

Talking about another audio leak of former prime minister Imran Khan, he maintained that the audio was manufactured by joining different audios, adding that if Imran Khan had been involved in horse-trading, he would have been prime minister of Pakistan at this time.

The PTI leader said that the number of PML-N MNAs in the National Assembly is 84 whereas out of them 76 have been included in the federal cabinet, taunting that the rest eight members should also be taken into the cabinet.

Criticising Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzaib for targeting Imran Khan, Gill said that Marriyum is a liar woman and she got billion of rupees taxes on cigarettes waived off at the behest of her husband.

Gill said that Ishaq Dar is claiming that the US dollar should be Rs200, which means former finance minister Miftah Ismail minted money by artificially devaluing the rupee and Dar admitted the crime.

He demanded that cases should be registered against Miftah Ismail and others responsible after the confession of Dar.

In view of the long march, the federal government has filled Islamabad with containers, Gill said and urged Punjab and KP ministers to see the matter of the containers being brought from their provinces.

He added that the people had not voted for them to remain silent over the situation.