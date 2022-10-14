SHC converts death sentences of two cops into life-term in Intizar murder case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday converted the death sentences of two cops into life imprisonment and acquitted six others in the Intizar murder case.

Youngster Intizar Ahmed was should dead by ACLC personnel in 2018.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench, while pronouncing its reserved verdict, converted the death sentences of the policemen into life imprisonment in the youngster Intizar murder case.

The other accused in the murder case, Tariq Mehmood, Tariq Rahim, Azhar, and three others, were released, while the Sindh High Court in its verdict also dropped the anti-terrorism charges from the case.

In this regard, the police said that the 19-year-old Intizar was shot and killed by ACLC personnel and officers, which occurred in January 2018, in the limits of Darakhshan police station.

The police said that the deceased was killed by firing on the vehicles, while the case was lodged on the behalf of deceased’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed at Darakhshan police station.

Earlier, On January 14, 2018, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel shot and killed Intizar Ahmed in the Khayaban e Ittehad area of ​​the city.

Two different versions emerged after the incident, with police earlier claiming that the youth was killed by unknown armed assailants on a motorcycle.

However, it was later revealed that the law enforcement officials opened fire on his vehicle when he did not stop at their signal.