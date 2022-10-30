Advertisement
KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has expressed its annoyance over the failure to demolish illegal construction on Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building in Jamsheed Quarter despite court orders.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi heard the petition regarding illegal construction on the KMC building in the Jamsheed Quarter area of Karachi.

Advocate Usman Farooq appeared before the court on the behalf of the petitioner.

The court issued contempt notices to the Administrator KMC, Municipal Commissioner, and Director Anti- Encroachment.

The court also sought a reply from Administrator Jamsheed Town and others in this regard.

Advocate Usman Farooq told that Tariq Khan and Sohail were involved in the illegal construction of the KMC building in Jamsheed Town. He further submitted mafia also made constructions on the adjacent drain and chopped old trees inside the building.

The court asked the parties to submit a reply by November 15

Advocate Usman Farooq said Tariq Khan pretends to be a policeman and threatens the residents while the occupation mafia also parked the double cabin vehicle of the Sindh Police in the building.

 

The lawyer pleaded to the court to order the police to register a case against this mafia and take action.

