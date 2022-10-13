Sindh High Court, accountability court and government affairs disturbed due to power suspension.

Court has issued warrants of the CEO of K-Electric

After the arrest warrant was issued, KE officials appeared in court and told the court that the electricity was not shut down by the electricity company

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the K-Electric authorities to submit a written reply how they will ensure an uninterrupted electricity to the courts.

Government affairs were affected due to the suspension of power supply in the Sindh High Court, Accountability Court, Old Sindh Secretariat, and other government offices.

On the issue of power suspension, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar summoned the Registrar Sindh High Court and asked “Do you have alternative sources.”

The Registrar SHC replied that we have an alternative generator. The main building is powered by a generator.

The court asked why you did not manage the solar system. To which the registrar replied that we do not have a solar system.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said that you should install a solar system as it will be beneficial. He observed that court hearings were disturbed which will put the burden on you.

Court has issued warrants of the CEO of KE and asked Registrar SHC to see this matter as well as discus this issue with advocate general.

After the arrest warrant was issued, K-Electric officials appeared in court and told the court that the electricity was not shut down by the electricity company. They submitted that system of the whole country has developed technical fault which caused power suspension.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said that the monthly electricity bill of SHC is 6 million and if there is no electricity, how can the courts work. He remarked that it is the responsibility of the electric company to provide electricity from the mobile generator as cases are not being heard due to the unavailability of electricity.

The court said how judges should work in such a situation. It has nothing to do with us if there is no electricity in the whole country. Court further said providing alternative power is also the responsibility of KE. The court will withdraw the arrest warrant after the restoration of the power supply.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said that the system of the Sindh government and Work & Services related to the electricity supply are also manual. The court cannot depend on the Sindh government. He remarked that if the Sindh High Court is giving bills, so why KE is not giving electricity.

The court further remarked that power should not be cut off at least during the working days.