SHC orders removal of Sharjeel Memon name from ECL

Provincial Minister got a big relief from Sindh High Court in the case of Rs5.75 billion corruption in Sindh Information Department

A two-judge bench headed by Justice KK Agha pronounced the verdict on the petition.

NAB and federal government counsel have also supported the permanent removal of Memon’s name from ECL

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the removal of Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon name from the Exit Control List (ECL) list permanently by accepting his revised petition.

According to the details, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon got a big relief from Sindh High Court in the case of Rs5.75 billion corruption in Sindh Information Department against PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and others.

The Sindh High Court, while accepting the revision petition of Sharjeel Memon, ordered the removal of the name of the Sindh provincial minister from the permanent ECL.

Raaj Ali Wahid Advocate said that the Sindh High Court had ordered to include Sharjeel Memon’s name to the ECL while granting bail. Sharjeel Memon has to repeatedly seek permission to go out of the country.

The lawyer said that Sharjeel Memon is appearing regularly in the trial court. He pleaded to the court to order Sharjeel Memon’s name to be removed from ECL permanently.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court accepted the revision plea of Sharjeel Memon.