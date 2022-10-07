Advertisement
  SHC orders strict action against those involved in illegal constructions
KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered strict action against those who involved in illegal constructions in Karachi.

According to the details, the petition against the illegal constructions in District Central was heard in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The court ordered to register a case against the owner of the builder’s plot and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials.

SBCA submitted a report regarding illegal constructions in Nazimabad, in which it was said that Nazimabad Plot No. 8/2 Block-D is being constructed without permission.

The court has ordered to file a case against the owner builder of the building.  The court said that the SBCA officers posted in the area at the time of illegal construction should also be named in the case.

The court sought an implementation report from DG SBCA within 15 days.

The court said that if the court orders are not implemented, DG SBCA should appear in person.

On the other hand, Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought response Sindh Master Plan Authority (SMPA) and issued notices to the Senior Director of the SMPA in the dispute of PIA Cooperative Housing Society’s amenity(Rifai) plot case.

Advocate KDA Kaleem Kashani said that this area does not come under KDA limits. The first residential constructions were done on the parking lot in Gulistan e Jauhar.  He said after the residential constructions and now the shops have been built.

 

Kaleem Kashani Advocate argued that Muhammad Ashraf Niazi, Ali Murad Society members filed the  plea . The Supreme Court has given a clear order that no residential or commercial constructions can take place on amenity plots.

