Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to announce a big relief package for the farmers after the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

This was stated by the Focal Person of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Altaf Chattha after the meeting of the farmers’ delegation with the prime minister.

The Focal Person said that Shehbaz Sharif had committed to making the announcement of a relief package at a farmer convention after Eid ul Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

A delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad led by Khalid Khokhar called on the prime minister in Islamabad on Tuesday and informed him about their demands, seeking subsidies on fertilizers and power tariffs and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.

Later, talking to the media along the delegation of the farmers,

Advertisement

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the federal government was going to announce a relief package, which would benefit the country, farmers and the agriculture sector besides increasing agri products.

The farmers in the meeting with the PM also demanded the deferment of current power bills, which had already been accepted, Rana said.

The farmers also demanded that the power bills be done in installments as they could not pay the bills, which was approved by the prime minister, he added.

Regarding fuel price adjustment, the prime minister when he was on a visit to Qatar, had already instructed the power sector to adjust these bills.

Rana said that the prime minister had constituted a ministerial-level committee consisting interior minister and others to resolve the farmers’ issues.

Kissan Ittihad’s protest continued for the seventh day in Islamabad and the protesting farmers met Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday for the acceptance of their demands.

Advertisement

The protesting farmers announced that they will keep demonstrating against the government till their demands are met.

The demonstrators have been demanding subsidies on fertilizers and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.

They are also demanding to provide agricultural machinery and technology on easy loan schemes adding that the price of crops should be fixed before the time of cultivation.